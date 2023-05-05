22-year-old drowns at Joe Pool Lake

The Grand Prairie Fire Department recovered the body of a 22-year-old who drowned at Joe Pool Lake on Thursday night.

A witness told officials that they saw a male swimmer, who was not wearing a life vest, go underwater and did not resurface.

The male swimmer's body was recovered by the Public Safety Dive Team after a search.

It is the first drowning at Joe Pool Lake in 2023.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department is urging the public to wear a life vest while near or in the water.