21-year-old woman killed in Carrollton road rage shooting, suspect arrested

Carrollton police say they have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman on Saturday.

21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago, from Venezuela, was shot and killed at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Country Square Drive.

According to police, Iturriago was in the backseat of a white Nissan that got involved in a "traffic dispute" with a black Volkswagen Jetta.

Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers

The Nissan driver told officers a man in the Jetta was following him and shooting at him.

One of those shots hit and killed Iturriago. No one else in either of the vehicles were injured.

Shardrel Damon Webb (Source: Carrollton Police)

25-year-old Shardrel Damon Webb, from Dallas, was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently in the Dallas County Jail being held on $300,000 bond.