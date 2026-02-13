2026 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Texas: Schedule and how to get tickets

article

The Brief The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is coming to Texas, with stops in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston between April 25 and May 3. Fans can view the original trophy in person and access exclusive merchandise and "Fan Mart" activities at most stops. Tickets are available via QR codes on Coca-Cola products, allowing fans to reserve up to four spots for specific time slots online.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is heading to Texas this Spring, giving fans in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio a chance to see soccer’s most coveted prize ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour

What we know:

Coca-Cola, a longtime FIFA partner, holds the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour. The 2026 edition marks the 20th anniversary of the tour, which has reached more than four million fans in 182 markets worldwide since its inception. The tour also will highlight sustainability efforts, including packaging collection and recycling initiatives in partnership with local bottlers.

The trophy is set to visit 30 FIFA Member Associations across 75 stops and more than 150 tour days in the lead-up to the 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Official schedule for Texas: Dates and Locations

Local perspective:

For fans in Texas, the stops offer a rare opportunity to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy, a symbol that has crowned champions since 1974, before the world’s largest sporting event arrives in North America in 2026. The North American leg of the tour will bring the trophy to the Lone Star State for the first time since 2022.

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola: Texas schedule

Dallas: April 25–26

Austin: April 28-29

San Antonio: April 30

Houston: May 2–3

Dig deeper:

Austin, Dallas and Houston will feature the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Mart, described by organizers as a "corner shop with a twist," where fans can earn exclusive merchandise, meet FIFA Legends and take part in themed activities.

Austin and San Antonio

Despite not hosting any matches, Austin will welcome the trophy on April 28–29, followed by a one-day stop in San Antonio on April 30.

San Antonio’s stop will continue the statewide celebration, despite being the only stop that will not feature the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Mart.

Dallas

Dallas will host the trophy on April 25–26 as part of the U.S. leg of the tour. As the largest 2026 World Cup host city, Dallas Stadium, also known as AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas is expected to play a central role in tournament festivities.

Fans will be able to view the original FIFA World Cup Trophy up close and participate in interactive activities tied to the tournament. Organizers say the stop will feature fan engagement zones and opportunities to connect with FIFA ambassadors.

Houston

The trophy will make its final Texas stop in Houston on May 2–3.

Houston is a 2026 World Cup host city that is expected to draw significant fan interest, as one of the biggest names in the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo, is expected to appear twice at Houston Stadium during the group stage with Portugal.

Organizers say the Houston stop will feature interactive football challenges, branded experiences and opportunities for fans to take photos with the iconic trophy.

How to get trophy tour tickets

What you can do:

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is offering a chance for fans to get tickets to the tour by scanning a QR code on their products. The process is made simple.

Scan a QR code on your Coca-Cola product. This QR code will take you to the website, where you can reserve up to 4 tickets for yourself + 3 friends/family. On the website, pick your city, day and hour. Save your reservation and get excited!

According to a spokesperson for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, these tickets are free, and no purchase is necessary to access them.

Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

FIFA officials on partnership with Coca-Cola

What they're saying:

"The FIFA World Cup Trophy is recognized around the world as the greatest symbol in sport, and Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most recognized brands," said Romy Gai, FIFA’s chief business officer.

"For two decades, our partnership with Coca-Cola has united fans and brought them the magic of the FIFA World Cup through the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola."

Global journey: 2026 World Cup expansion

Big picture view:

The stops are part of a global journey that began on Jan. 3, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The trophy tour will also travel throughout Mexico and Canada, as well as future FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup host nations, including Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

The Texas appearances are part of a broader U.S. schedule that includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, New York/New Jersey and other cities before concluding on June 3, 2026.