World Cup 2026: Why AT&T Stadium will be called Dallas Stadium
AT&T Stadium in Arlington will go by a different name for the 2026 World Cup.
FIFA policies keep stadiums from using non-sponsor corporate names.
That means AT&T Stadium will go by Dallas Stadium for the soccer tournament. Official sources tell FOX 4 the AT&T logos at and on the stadium will be covered for the games.
Arlington will host nine matches during the World Cup, including one of the semi-finals.
FIFA Stadium Sponsorship Policy
Dig deeper:
FIFA considers non-sponsor stadium names "ambush marketing" which they say looks to "take advantage of the huge interest in and high profile of an event."
The soccer organization says that it also devalues official sponsorships.
Arlington Mayor on Dallas Stadium name
What they're saying:
Arlington residents have been quick to point out that the stadium is not even in Dallas.
In 2024, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross about the bid being identified as Dallas instead of Arlington.
"Dallas is the biggest city in North Texas. It makes logical sense to call it the Dallas World Cup. It doesn't phase me, it doesn't bother me, I don't care," he said. "The better Dallas' reputation is, the better it affects Arlington."
The entire region will likely be used for things like training facilities and Dallas will be the site of the International Broadcast Center.
"I'm happy that [Dallas mayor] Eric Johnson's city of Dallas is named here, and they're all coming here, and they're playing in Arlington, but they are staying and practicing all over North Texas, so we're all going to get the benefit of it," Ross said.
While Ross has publicly been supportive, other leaders have made jabs about the name.
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker made a joke about it when talking about the World Cup during her State of the City address in October.
"The only thing I'm worried about is [Ross] chaining himself to the front of Cowboy Stadium when it has to say Dallas Stadium on top," she said.
AT&T Stadium naming rights
The backstory:
AT&T bought the naming rights to the stadium in 2013.
The $1.3 billion stadium opened in 2009.
It was known as Cowboys Stadium from 2009 to 2013.
World Cup Stadiums
Big picture view:
14 of the 16 host stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will be known by new, more generic names that often reflect their city or region.
Atlanta Stadium
Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the stadium is known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium outside of the World Cup. It has a capacity of approximately 75,000 for soccer.
BC Place Vancouver
This stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, will retain its name for the tournament. Its capacity is around 54,500.
Boston Stadium
The stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is typically called Gillette Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 70,000.
Dallas Stadium
Located in Arlington, Texas, this venue is normally called AT&T Stadium. Its capacity for soccer is around 92,967, making it the largest of the 2026 World Cup stadiums.
Estadio Azteca Mexico City
The famed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, will keep its name for the tournament. It has a capacity of approximately 87,523.
Estadio Guadalajara
This stadium in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, is typically known as Estadio Akron. It has a capacity of about 48,071.
Estadio Monterrey
The stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico, is known as Estadio BBVA outside of the World Cup. It has a capacity of around 53,500.
Houston Stadium
Located in Houston, Texas, this venue is commonly known as NRG Stadium. Its capacity is about 72,220.
Kansas City Stadium
The stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, is typically known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 76,640.
Los Angeles Stadium
Located in Inglewood, California, this stadium is called SoFi Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 70,240.
Miami Stadium
This stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is known as Hard Rock Stadium. It has a capacity of around 67,518.
New York New Jersey Stadium
This venue, which will host the World Cup final, is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is typically called MetLife Stadium. Its capacity is about 87,157.
Philadelphia Stadium
The stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is known as Lincoln Financial Field. It has a capacity of approximately 69,328.
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
This venue is located in Santa Clara, California, and is called Levi’s Stadium. Its capacity is around 70,909.
Seattle Stadium
Located in Seattle, Washington, the stadium is typically known as Lumen Field. Its capacity is approximately 69,000.
Toronto Stadium
The stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is known as BMO Field. It has a capacity of about 45,736 for soccer.
The Source: Information in the article comes from FIFA, statements made by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.