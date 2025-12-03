World Cup 2026: Why AT&T Stadium will be called Dallas Stadium

The Brief AT&T Stadium will go by Dallas Stadium for the duration of the World Cup. FIFA bans stadiums from using names that are not corporate sponsors. 14 of the 16 World Cup stadiums will have to go by different names.



AT&T Stadium in Arlington will go by a different name for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA policies keep stadiums from using non-sponsor corporate names.

That means AT&T Stadium will go by Dallas Stadium for the soccer tournament. Official sources tell FOX 4 the AT&T logos at and on the stadium will be covered for the games.

Arlington will host nine matches during the World Cup, including one of the semi-finals.

FIFA Stadium Sponsorship Policy

Dig deeper:

FIFA considers non-sponsor stadium names "ambush marketing" which they say looks to "take advantage of the huge interest in and high profile of an event."

The soccer organization says that it also devalues official sponsorships.

Arlington Mayor on Dallas Stadium name

What they're saying:

Arlington residents have been quick to point out that the stadium is not even in Dallas.

In 2024, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross about the bid being identified as Dallas instead of Arlington.

"Dallas is the biggest city in North Texas. It makes logical sense to call it the Dallas World Cup. It doesn't phase me, it doesn't bother me, I don't care," he said. "The better Dallas' reputation is, the better it affects Arlington."

The entire region will likely be used for things like training facilities and Dallas will be the site of the International Broadcast Center.

"I'm happy that [Dallas mayor] Eric Johnson's city of Dallas is named here, and they're all coming here, and they're playing in Arlington, but they are staying and practicing all over North Texas, so we're all going to get the benefit of it," Ross said.

While Ross has publicly been supportive, other leaders have made jabs about the name.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker made a joke about it when talking about the World Cup during her State of the City address in October.

"The only thing I'm worried about is [Ross] chaining himself to the front of Cowboy Stadium when it has to say Dallas Stadium on top," she said.

AT&T Stadium naming rights

The backstory:

AT&T bought the naming rights to the stadium in 2013.

The $1.3 billion stadium opened in 2009.

It was known as Cowboys Stadium from 2009 to 2013.

World Cup Stadiums

Big picture view:

14 of the 16 host stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will be known by new, more generic names that often reflect their city or region.

Atlanta Stadium

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the stadium is known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium outside of the World Cup. It has a capacity of approximately 75,000 for soccer.

BC Place Vancouver

This stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, will retain its name for the tournament. Its capacity is around 54,500.

Boston Stadium

The stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is typically called Gillette Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 70,000.

Dallas Stadium

Located in Arlington, Texas, this venue is normally called AT&T Stadium. Its capacity for soccer is around 92,967, making it the largest of the 2026 World Cup stadiums.

Estadio Azteca Mexico City

The famed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, will keep its name for the tournament. It has a capacity of approximately 87,523.

Estadio Guadalajara

This stadium in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, is typically known as Estadio Akron. It has a capacity of about 48,071.

Estadio Monterrey

The stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico, is known as Estadio BBVA outside of the World Cup. It has a capacity of around 53,500.

Houston Stadium

Located in Houston, Texas, this venue is commonly known as NRG Stadium. Its capacity is about 72,220.

Kansas City Stadium

The stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, is typically known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 76,640.

Los Angeles Stadium

Located in Inglewood, California, this stadium is called SoFi Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 70,240.

Miami Stadium

This stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is known as Hard Rock Stadium. It has a capacity of around 67,518.

New York New Jersey Stadium

This venue, which will host the World Cup final, is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is typically called MetLife Stadium. Its capacity is about 87,157.

Philadelphia Stadium

The stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is known as Lincoln Financial Field. It has a capacity of approximately 69,328.

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

This venue is located in Santa Clara, California, and is called Levi’s Stadium. Its capacity is around 70,909.

Seattle Stadium

Located in Seattle, Washington, the stadium is typically known as Lumen Field. Its capacity is approximately 69,000.

Toronto Stadium

The stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is known as BMO Field. It has a capacity of about 45,736 for soccer.