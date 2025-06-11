2024 Wilmer Hutchins High School shooting sentenced to 5 years in prison

article

A Dallas teenager who was charged in the 2024 shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas has pleaded guilty.

Wilmer Hutchins High School Shooting 2024

The backstory:

Ja'Kerian Rhodes-Ewing was 17-years-old when he went into the school on April 12, 2024, and shot and injured another student.

Rhodes-Ewing showed up to school late. He was carrying a bag with a weapon, and it triggered the metal detector, but no one stopped him or checked his bag, officials said.

Dallas ISD officials say protocols were not followed, allowing Rhodes-Ewing to get past the metal detector.

The Latest:

He was facing up to 20 years in prison. The plea agreement for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon cut that time to five years in prison.

Wilmer Hutchins High School Shooting 2025

The backstory:

Almost exactly a year later, there was another shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School.

On April 15, 2025 Dallas ISD police say a Wilmer-Hutchins High School student let in 17-year-old Tracy Haynes Jr. through a locked side door, thus avoiding metal detectors.

Police say Haynes opened fire indiscriminately in the hallway, injuring four students.

A bullet also grazed a teacher.

Three different school security cameras captured video of the shooting.

Haynes remains jailed on a $3.1 million bond.