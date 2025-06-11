2024 Wilmer Hutchins High School shooting sentenced to 5 years in prison
DALLAS - A Dallas teenager who was charged in the 2024 shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas has pleaded guilty.
Wilmer Hutchins High School Shooting 2024
The backstory:
Ja'Kerian Rhodes-Ewing was 17-years-old when he went into the school on April 12, 2024, and shot and injured another student.
Rhodes-Ewing showed up to school late. He was carrying a bag with a weapon, and it triggered the metal detector, but no one stopped him or checked his bag, officials said.
Dallas ISD officials say protocols were not followed, allowing Rhodes-Ewing to get past the metal detector.
The Latest:
He was facing up to 20 years in prison. The plea agreement for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon cut that time to five years in prison.
Wilmer Hutchins High School Shooting 2025
The backstory:
Almost exactly a year later, there was another shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School.
On April 15, 2025 Dallas ISD police say a Wilmer-Hutchins High School student let in 17-year-old Tracy Haynes Jr. through a locked side door, thus avoiding metal detectors.
Police say Haynes opened fire indiscriminately in the hallway, injuring four students.
A bullet also grazed a teacher.
Three different school security cameras captured video of the shooting.
Haynes remains jailed on a $3.1 million bond.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas County and previous FOX 4 News coverage.