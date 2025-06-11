Expand / Collapse search

2024 Wilmer Hutchins High School shooting sentenced to 5 years in prison

Published  June 11, 2025 8:03am CDT
Dallas ISD
Ja'kerian Rhodes-Ewing (Dallas PD)

The Brief

    • A Dallas teenager has pleaded guilty to the April 2024 shooting that injured a student at Wilmer Hutchins High School.
    • Ja'Kerian Rhodes-Ewing, 17 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to five years in prison as part of a plea deal.
    • The shooting happened after the student triggered the school's metal detectors, but he wasn't stopped and his bag wasn't checked.

DALLAS - A Dallas teenager who was charged in the 2024 shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas has pleaded guilty.

Wilmer Hutchins High School Shooting 2024

The backstory:

Ja'Kerian Rhodes-Ewing was 17-years-old when he went into the school on April 12, 2024, and shot and injured another student.

Rhodes-Ewing showed up to school late. He was carrying a bag with a weapon, and it triggered the metal detector, but no one stopped him or checked his bag, officials said.

Dallas ISD officials say protocols were not followed, allowing Rhodes-Ewing to get past the metal detector.

The Latest:

He was facing up to 20 years in prison. The plea agreement for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon cut that time to five years in prison. 

Wilmer Hutchins High School Shooting 2025

The backstory:

Almost exactly a year later, there was another shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School. 

On April 15, 2025 Dallas ISD police say a Wilmer-Hutchins High School student let in 17-year-old Tracy Haynes Jr. through a locked side door, thus avoiding metal detectors.

Police say Haynes opened fire indiscriminately in the hallway, injuring four students.

A bullet also grazed a teacher.

Teacher shot in Dallas ISD school shooting speaks out

Teacher shot in Dallas ISD school shooting speaks out

The Dallas high school teacher says a stray bullet entered a classroom and grazed her on the right side of her face, just inches away from her right eye during the April 15 school shooting.

Three different school security cameras captured video of the shooting.

Haynes remains jailed on a $3.1 million bond.

The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas County and previous FOX 4 News coverage.

Dallas ISDSoutheast DallasCrime and Public SafetyEducation