2-year-old dies from injuries after Arlington drunken driving crash

The toddler who was seriously injured in a drunken driving crash earlier this week has passed away.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirmed 2-year-old Mi'lania Pierite died Thursday evening.

Her family’s Toyota Tundra pickup was struck by a suspected drunken driver Tuesday, causing it to roll over a guardrail on Interstate 20 near the Highway 360 interchange.

Family members said Mi’lania’s car seat was ejected from the truck. She was airlifted to Cook Children’s Medical Center and had been in a coma and on a ventilator.

Her father ended up pinned in the driver’s seat. He had to be cut free by firefighters and underwent surgery for a crushed femur.

Her mother and 4-year-old sister are recovering from less severe injuries.

The suspected drunken driver, 25-year-old Tyler Hampton, was charged with three counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury.

Those charges will likely be upgraded because of Mi’Lania’s death.