2-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Dallas

By FOX 4 Staff
DALLAS - A 2-year-old has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Dallas.

Few details have been released about what led up to the child’s death, but police said it happened just after 7 p.m., in the 4800 block of Parry Avenue.

Responding officers found the 2-year-old was accidently struck by a vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released as police continue their investigation.

It's not yet known if any charges will be filed in this case.