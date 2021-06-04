2-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Dallas

article

A 2-year-old has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Dallas.

Few details have been released about what led up to the child’s death, but police said it happened just after 7 p.m., in the 4800 block of Parry Avenue.

Responding officers found the 2-year-old was accidently struck by a vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released as police continue their investigation.

Advertisement

It's not yet known if any charges will be filed in this case.