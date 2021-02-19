2 suspected carbon monoxide deaths reported after generator found in their Garland apartment

article

Two men died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning after authorities reported finding a gas-powered generator inside their apartment.

The call came into police just before 10 a.m. Friday, for a welfare check at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Barnes Drive.

Someone called 911 after finding two men unresponsive inside an apartment.

Both men, identified as 41-year-old Arnulfo Escalante Lopez and 28-year-old Jose Anguiano Torres, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a gas-powered generator inside the apartment, and the key was reportedly in the on position, with extension cords connected, but the generator was out of gas.

Neighbors told investigators they heard the generator running inside the apartment on Wednesday.

It’s suspected the men died from carbon monoxide poisoning, but the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

There has been a recent spike in carbon monoxide poisoning cases at North Texas hospitals, as some families have turned to cars in garages or using generators indoors to keep the lights on or create heat.

