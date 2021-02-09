Trackdown: 2 men arrested for killing delivery driver Timothy Allen

article

Two men are now charged with capital murder for the death of an Amazon delivery driver. The case was featured in last week’s Trackdown report.

Tristin Howard and Qaulin Curlin were arrested Friday for killing Timothy Allen.

Allen was shot near an apartment in West Dallas just after making a delivery a few days before Christmas.

"Mr. Allen was a hardworking man," said Dallas Homicide Det. Chris Anderson. "He worked a full-time job, Monday through Friday job, and worked part-time as a courier here to make extra money."

Surveillance video captured three young men walking away from where Allen was murdered right after gunshots were fired. They were also captured on camera outside a convenience store.

Police have not yet said how they connected Howard and Curlin to the case.

They are still looking for a third person who they said was also involved in Allen’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Anderson at 214-347-1601.

