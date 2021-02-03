Trackdown: Help identify persons of interest in Timothy Allen's murder

In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police are looking for three young men who may know something about the murder of an Amazon delivery drive.

They're seen on surveillance video, not far from where Timothy Allen was robbed and murdered in West Dallas just a few days before Christmas.

Police said the trio are just persons of interest at this time.

The victim was only doing his job when he was robbed and murdered, and when it happened is troubling to Dallas Homicide Det. Chris Anderson.

"Especially three days before Christmas, to get murdered in such a tragic way, just out here trying to make money and earn a living," he said.

Anderson is referring to 65-year-old Timothy Allen, a talented man who played piano and studied music at the University of North Texas.

Allen lost his life in the 2400 block of Leath Street, near Hampton Road in West Dallas, while making a delivery to a nearby apartment complex. He was an independent contractor for Amazon.

"Mr. Allen was a hardworking man," Anderson said. "He worked a full-time job, Monday through Friday job, and worked part-time as a courier here to make extra money."

Detectives were able to find that Allen made the delivery a little after 9 p.m., on Dec. 22.

"We did locate a witness, he saw three black males approaching this general area, and moments later, heard multiple gunshots," Anderson explained.

Those three young men caught on camera right after the gunshots are only person of interest at this time.

"They're walking away from the complex," Anderson said. "And at one point, they go across the street to a convenience store located on Hampton."

Investigators believe the video of the persons of interest is good enough for someone to be able to identify them.

"It’s very good video. I think, if anybody sees this video, there’s a good chance that somebody will recognize who these individuals are, and again, I think they’re very important for me to talk to and determine if they do have any information in regards to the murder of Mr. Allen," Det. Anderson said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information in this case.

Anyone who may recognize the persons of interest is asked to call Det. Chris Anderson at 214-347-1601.