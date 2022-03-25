2 Irving officers recognized for helping save couple from frozen pond

article

Two Irving Police Department officers were recognized by the U.S. Attorney General for their efforts saving a drowning family last year.

Officers Travis Allen and Brendan Fowler received the 5th annual Attorney General’s Award for "distinguished service in community policing."

The pair helped save a family who had fallen into an ice-covered pond while trying to take photos in February 2021.

Allen and Fowler were able to get them out and make sure they were transported to a hospital to recover.

