2 Frisco siblings charged with manslaughter after deadly March wreck

Police have charged two Frisco siblings with manslaughter after a crash that left two people dead.

The deadly crash happened on March 27 in Frisco at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Blvd.

Police on Wednesday arrested brother Jaden Walker, 19, and sister Jade Walker, 19, on two counts of manslaughter.

Frisco police say Jaden and Jade were driving at speeds over 90 miles an hour before crashing into a Lexus SUV, killing both people inside.

The victims have been identified as Jacquelyn Buhler,76, and Clarence Buhler, 79, of Frisco.

"These cases highlight the dangers that racing and excessive speeds pose to our community. As a department, we will continue to commit resources to ensuring the safety of motorists and to help prevent another family from having to mourn a loss of a loved one," said Frisco Chief of Police David Shilson. "I want to encourage motorists and residents if they observe this type of driving behavior to call us so that we can respond and take enforcement action if possible."

Jaden and Jade face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.