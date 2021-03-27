2 people dead, 3 hospitalized in Frisco crash

article

Frisco police are investigating a crash Saturday afternoon that left two people dead and three hospitalized.

The wreck happened at 1:30 p.m., at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were not released.

No further details were released by police, but anyone with information about this wreck is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.