2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night.
It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas.
Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home.
During the fight, police believe Gonzalez-Espino shot Sanchez-Lopez and then shot himself. Both died at the scene.
Police have not yet shared what sort of relationship the two had.