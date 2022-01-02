2 dead in crash involving wrong-way driver in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police said a wreck involving a wrong-way driver left two people dead early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:15 a.m., in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway, near Berry Street.

Officers were called to the scene after getting reports of a wrong-way driver.

They arrived to find a head-on collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV. Both vehicles were on fire.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released.

The freeway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

