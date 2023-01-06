Arrest made in 2021 Ellis County crash that killed man and his son

article

A contract attorney for the city of Ferris has been arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for a 2021 crash that killed a father and his young song.

Michael Halla, 52, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and was booked into the Ellis County jail.

The crash happened back on November 17, 2021, when investigators said Halla hit and killed 36-year-old Edward Beltran and his 5-year-old son, Ethan, who were both from Ferris.

An investigation indicated Halla was driving recklessly.

Since the crash, Halla's employment status with Ferris has been on-hold, pending charges.