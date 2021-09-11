2 dead, 1 seriously injured after disturbance leads to shooting in Dallas

article

Two people are dead and a third person is in serious condition after a shooting in West Oak Cliff early Saturday morning.

Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 3:15 a.m., when officers were called to an apartment complex on Bahama Drive, west of Hampton Road.

Investigators found that there was a fight in the parking lot that ended in gunfire.

A 22-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle, when a 27-year-old man reportedly drove up and caused a disturbance.

Police determined that’s when the 27-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the woman. The 22-year-old man tried to defend the woman and exchanged gunfire with the other man. Both were hit by gunfire.

The 22-year-old woman died, along with the 27-year-old suspect. The 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The names of those involved have not yet been released as police continue their investigation.

