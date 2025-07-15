2 accused of hindering arrest of FBI Most Wanted suspect in Alvarado ICE attack

article

As the search for one of the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted criminals goes on, two others are now accused of hindering his arrest after an "ambush" at an ICE detention center in Alvarado.

Benjamin Song has been on the run since the July 4 attempt to lure and kill officers at the Prairieland Detention Center.

New suspects named in Alvarado ICE attack

The latest:

John Phillip Thomas and Lynette Read Sharp bring the total accused in the Alvarado incident to 14. According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 4, the pair played a part in preventing Song from being captured after the shooting.

The document says Thomas and Sharp assisted the group by organizing Signal group chats to plan the attack, as well as helping Song move discretely after the alleged attack. In particular, the document notes a July 7 arrangement by Sharp to move Song from Thomas to an unidentified person.

Neither Thomas nor Sharp appear to have been involved physically in the July 4 incident in Alvarado. Sharp is reported to have dropped out shortly beforehand, telling a group chat that she was tied up with "family problems," but offering to monitor the chat and send money to support the operation. Thomas allegedly administered chats and picked Song up in Alvarado after the shooting.

Due to the belief that Thomas and Sharp were aware of Song’s alleged intentions and actions, they are accused of hindering an attempted murderer’s apprehension. Their criminal complaint was signed on Monday evening.

Thomas was arrested on July 10, and Sharp on July 13. Thomas is being held on a $5 million bond for a smuggling of persons charge, and Sharp is being held on a $2.5 million bond for a charge of hindering prosecution of terrorism.

Benjamin Song on the run

Benjamin Hanil Song (Source: FBI)

The backstory:

Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, of Dallas, has six charges pending in relation to the ambush at the Prairieland Detention Center. Song is believed to have fired towards two correctional officers and one Alvarado Police Department officer.

One of the officers was struck in the neck, and is expected to recover.

Song is believed to have hidden in woods near the detention center overnight after the attack, before allegedly being picked up and assisted by Thomas, and later by Sharp.

On July 9, a Blue Alert was sent out following Song’s identification. Soon after, he was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list. He remains on the run at the time of reporting.

Attempted murder suspects

Dig deeper:

The first 10 suspects arrested in connection with the attack is below. The suspects are believed to have been on the scene in Alvarado, allegedly luring the officers out to be killed.

Cameron Arnold of Dallas, Texas (No mugshot available) Savanna Batten of Fort Worth, Texas (No mugshot available) Nathan Baumann of College Station, Texas Zachary Evetts of Waxahachie, Texas Joy Gibson of Dallas, Texas Bradford Morris of Dallas, Texas (No mugshot available) Maricela Rueda of Fort Worth, Texas Seth Sikes of Kennedale, Texas Elizabeth Soto of Fort Worth, Texas Ines Soto of Fort Worth, Texas

If convicted, they could face 10 years to life in prison.

One was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to conceal and destroy evidence.