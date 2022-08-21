19-year-old charged with murder after man found fatally shot in Dallas street
DALLAS - A 19-year-old has been arrested for the death of a man found lying in the middle of the street in Pleasant Grove early Sunday morning.
The victim, 20-year-old Roger Lopez, was found in the street just before 5 a.m., in the 2200 block of Hillburn Drive, which is near Bruton Road and Buckner Boulevard.
Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators identified a suspect, Julio Ramirez, in Lopez’s death.
Police said Ramirez fatally shot Lopez. He has been charged with murder and is the Dallas County Jail.