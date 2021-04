article

Police in southern Dallas County are looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old man.

The victim was found inside a car in a neighborhood in DeSoto.

Witnesses said a passenger who was inside the car, a Honda Accord, got out and ran away moments after the shooting.

Police need help finding him.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans and had short dreadlocks.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.