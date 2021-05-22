19-year-old accused of DeSoto fatal shooting in custody in Arizona

article

A 19-year-old is waiting to be extradited back to DeSoto after police determined he was responsible for the shooting that killed one and injured another last week.

The shooting happened on May 15, as 34-year-old Randall Thornhill and 29-year-old Heather French were sitting in a 2003 Mazda 3 in the 300 block of South Elerson Road.

Investigators found that Evan McMaryion, of DeSoto, tried to carjack them, and shot Thornhill and French.

Thornhill died from his injuries.

DeSoto police said they received nearby surveillance video, and were able to track McMaryion to Arizona, where he had already been taken into custody for another crime.

McMaryion has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is set to be extradited back to DeSoto to face those charges. Police did not say what charges he faces for his arrest in Arizona.