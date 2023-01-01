18-year-old wanted for first homicide of 2023 in Dallas

article

Dallas police are searching for an 18-year-old whom they said is responsible for the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning.

8-year-old North Texas boy stabbed to death by grandfather, police say

Officers found a man who had been shot lying on the ground. That man died at the hospital.

A warrant was issued for 18-year-old Miguel Sereno.

Police believe the teenager shot the victim after a fight and fled the scene before officers arrived.