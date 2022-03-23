18-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of teens in Watauga

article

Police said they've arrested the 18-year-old suspected of killing two teenagers in Watauga.

Keiwone Leotis Morris has been charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, who were both 17 years old.

RELATED: 2 teens dead after shooting in Watauga

The shooting happened back on March 12, when Rojas and Ramaj were found shot inside a pickup truck.

Police said the teens were targeted.

Advertisement

Morris is being held on a combined $1 million bond.