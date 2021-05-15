Dallas police investigating murder of toddler

article

A young boy was found dead in Dallas Saturday morning, and police said they are investigating his death as a murder.

The boy was found just after 9 a.m., in the street in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive, according to police.

Police have not released the boy’s age, but said he is a toddler.

Officers are searching the area for clues, and are seeking information or any possible video from neighbors.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Child Abuse Unit at (214) 275-1300.