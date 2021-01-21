$15K reward offered in Arlington clerk’s murder investigation

article

There’s now a $15,000 reward for tips that lead police to the person who killed a convenience store clerk.

Jordan Hightower was shot Sunday morning at the EZ Mart at Matlock and Bardin roads in Arlington.

Police said the killer walked into the store, waited for other customers to leave and then shot Hightower multiple times.

He reportedly tried and failed to open the register, then stuffed some merchandise into his backpack and left the store on foot, police said.

RELATED: Clerk killed in Arlington robbery attempt was never given a chance to comply, police say

Advertisement

The suspect was caught on video wearing a red hat and red hoodie.

Police shared surveillance video in hopes that someone will come forward and help bring Hightower’s killer to justice.

EZ Mart is offering a $5,000 reward and Oak Farms Dairy added another $10,000 to that.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jennifer Rodriguez at 817-459-5650, or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

RELATED: Police searching for robber who fatally shot store clerk in Arlington