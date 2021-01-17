Police searching for robber who fatally shot store clerk in Arlington

article

Arlington police have released surveillance photos of a man who fatally shot a store clerk while robbing a convenience store early Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect went into the E-Z Mart at Bardin and Matlock at about 3:30 a.m.

The suspect shot a store clerk multiple times and stole several items from the store, before fleeing eastbound on Bardin on foot.

The clerk, who police said is a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a customer left the store just before the suspect went in, so they are hoping they can provide police with information.

E-Z Mart has offered a $5,000 reward for information in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jennifer Rodriguez at 817-459-5650, or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.