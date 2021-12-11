12-year-old shot following argument between women in Dallas

article

A 12-year-old is hospitalized after being shot Friday night in what Dallas police said was due to an ongoing argument between two women.

This happened just before 10 p.m., in the 8200 block of Brookriver Drive.

Responding officers found a 12-year-old who had been shot in the stomach. She was taken to a hospital, where police said she was in stable condition.

The mother of the 12-year-old told police a man and woman in a red Dodge Challenger were leaving the parking lot, when an argument began with the woman in the Challenger.

The mother parked her vehicle, which also had her two daughters inside, but the argument continued.

She told officers the other woman got out of her vehicle with a handgun, and as the mother and her two daughters were going into the hotel, the other woman shot once, hitting the 12-year-old.

The shooter then fled, leaving her passenger at the location.

Police initially believed this was part of a road rage incident, but later determined the argument and shooting was part of an "ongoing feud" between two women.

No further details have been released at this time, as police continue to investigate.

