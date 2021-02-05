11-year-old boy hurt in Dallas drive-by shooting

article

An 11-year-old boy was hurt when someone fired into the home where he lives with his grandmother.

It happened just after midnight Friday at a house on Carpenter Avenue, a few blocks south of Fair Park.

Police said someone fired about a dozen rounds at the house. One bullet came through the front window and hit the boy, who was asleep at the time.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. The bullet hit his foot, police said.

Detectives are now looking for home and business surveillance video from the neighborhood.

They believe the shooter fired at the wrong house.