11 people displaced by North Dallas apartment fire

Fire moved so quickly through an apartment building in Oak Lawn that firefighters backed off and just evacuated everyone.

The building is located just south of the Highland Park city limits on Hawthorne Avenue.

Firefighters went door to door just before 11 p.m. Sunday to alert tenants. Everyone did get out safely.

It escalated to a third alarm as the flames spread, damaging at least 10 apartments with fire, smoke and water.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said there had been a mattress fire in one apartment earlier that was never reported. They believe debris from that may have reignited and caused the larger fire.