10-month-old baby dies after abuse by mother's boyfriend, police say

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man they say abused a 10-month-old baby.

Saginaw Police say they were called Cook Children's Hospital on Oct. 1 after a 10-month-old baby was exhibiting symptoms of possible abuse.

The child had both internal head trauma and bruises and had to be placed on life support.

The baby, Kyson Harris, passed away from his injuries on Friday, Oct. 7.

Police arrested the mother's boyfriend Dennilson Alejandro Uk and charged him with serious bodily injury to a child.

Dennilson Alejandro Uk (Source: Saginaw Police)

Saginaw Police say they expect to upgrade the charge against Uk, who is not related to the child, once they receive the results of the baby's autopsy.

The mother of the child is cooperating with the investigation and is not expected to face charges, according to police.

The Saginaw Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating.