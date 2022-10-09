Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody

A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday.

Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday.

The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as a person of interest.

Mike, a screenwriter and actor, had a film debuting Sunday. What was supposed to be a celebration turned into a memorial of sorts.

Friends of the Scarlett’s said Mike was a true artist and an even better friend.

Mike’s film "The Cabin" premiered Sunday afternoon at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill as planned, but with a new meaning.

"Everyone was expecting to see him and see his wife and congratulate them," said Israel Luna, who is the founder of Rack Focus Film Competition. "Like something that’s bigger than me or the competition, because now it’s marked as his last film."

Luna also called Mike a good friend for a decade.

Sunday’s competition featured 12 films, including Mike’s, a project Luna said his friend has been working on for three months.

"It was so shocking and unexpected, and it was a couple days before the competition," Luna said.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Mike and Kay dead inside their home Thursday.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, their deaths have been ruled homicides.

READ MORE: Family of man killed by hit-and-run drivers in Dallas searching for answers

Friend Neeraj Gupta knew Mike was preparing for Sunday’s film competition, so he sent him multiple texts last week.

But he didn’t get a response.

"Hey Mike, I haven’t heard from you! Then, Thursday, I find out," he said.

The tragedy hit the film community hard.

"It’s heartbreaking he is no longer with us," Inna Selinger said.

Mike had many videos on his YouTube channel, including one of him teaching viewers how to play multiple instruments.

He was known as a screenwriter, actor, singer, and all-around performer.

To many of his colleagues, spending time with him was precious, something many wish they had more of.

"Just talking to him would bring the best out in you and I will cherish that forever," Selinger added.

The person of interest is in custody, but authorities said he’s not facing a murder charge at this time.

Investigators are still working to interview him and try to figure out what happen.