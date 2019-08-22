1 person dead after Garland road rage shooting

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A man is dead and police have questioned and released one person after a road rage shooting in Garland Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 1 p.m. near the corner of Northwest Highway and Centerville Road. The shooter took off after the deadly encounter but later turned himself in.​​​

Witnesses said the two vehicles involved were cutting each other off in traffic while southbound on Centerville. Then someone in a black truck shot at a white Escalade.

Officers collected evidence near the Escalade, which had at least two bullet holes.

The victim’s vehicle ended up about a quarter-mile down the road on Northwest Highway, crashing onto the sidewalk. Witnesses say the man behind the wheel was not responsive.

That driver, later identified as 33-year-old Francisco Pasillas, was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. His wife was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

“What we learned is the victim and another vehicle, a black truck, were involved in a possible road rage incident, cutting each other off on Centerville Rd.,” Garland PD Lt. Pedro Barineau said. “When they approached the actual intersection of Northwest Highway, someone fired from the black truck, striking the driver.”

Police immediately began to search for the black truck involved. It was seen going east on LBJ, toward Mesquite. Other law enforcement agencies were notified, and that driver was later taken into custody.

After the suspected shooter voluntarily turned himself in to police about three hours later. Police did not say anything about why that driver was released after questioning.

Garland police say us Pasillas’ wife was in the SUV with him when the shooting happened.

“I know speaking to several witnesses, that person being one of them that explained what actually occurred,” Barineau said. “Witnesses actually followed the suspect vehicle towards LBJ and observed the vehicle get on the highway and go towards Mesquite.”

Police have not identified the suspect in this road rage shooting. They are still questioning the suspect and checking nearby businesses for surveillance video of the shooting.

Nearby roads were also closed as police investigated.