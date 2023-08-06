1 injured in shooting during attempted robbery at Fort Worth apartment complex
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting during an attempted robbery at an apartment complex late Saturday night.
Police say a man at an apartment complex on Pennsylvania Avenue was approached by someone, who then tried to rob him.
They say at some point the robbery suspect shot the man and ran away.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Fort Worth police have not said if any arrests have been made.