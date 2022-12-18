1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue.

Responding officers found that three people had been shot.

They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.

READ MORE: 5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven

One of the victims was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The conditions of the other two victims were not released.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. No further details have been released at this time.