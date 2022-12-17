4 teens, 1 adult injured in Dallas shooting

article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting Friday night that sent four teens and an adult to local hospitals.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive.

Responding officers found four teenagers and an adult who had been injured in the shooting.

READ MORE: Fugitives with possible ties to the DFW area escape from federal custody

All five were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooter was in a vehicle and left before police arrived on scene.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.