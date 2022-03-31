1 dead in overnight crash in North Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead after a fiery crash in North Dallas early Thursday morning.
Police said the driver of an SUV lost control on northbound Dallas Parkway, near Frankford Road, shortly before 1 a.m.
The SUV hit a utility pole and two trees before catching fire, killing the driver.
There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
