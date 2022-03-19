1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Dallas shooting

article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left one man dead and sent another man to a hospital.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m., in the 4100 block of Preferred Place.

Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a hospital, where one was later pronounced dead. The other victim remains in serious condition, according to police.

No further details have been released.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Police seek 18-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of teens in Watauga