1 dead, 1 hospitalized after SUV hits group crossing Fort Worth street
FORT WORTH, Texas - A pedestrian died and another was badly injured during a crash in Fort Worth.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near The Shops at Clearfork outlet mall.
Police said the victims were part of a group that was crossing the street at an intersection when an SUV hit them.
A woman was killed. A man was hospitalized with critical injuries.
Police said the driver who hit them stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
For now, no charges have been filed.