Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after SUV hits group crossing Fort Worth street

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - A pedestrian died and another was badly injured during a crash in Fort Worth.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near The Shops at Clearfork outlet mall.

Police said the victims were part of a group that was crossing the street at an intersection when an SUV hit them.

Featured

Cedar Hill man who threatened drivers with machete sentenced to 43 years in prison
article

Cedar Hill man who threatened drivers with machete sentenced to 43 years in prison

Carlton Williams was also involved in a road rage shooting in Duncanville on his way to court.

A woman was killed. A man was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police said the driver who hit them stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

For now, no charges have been filed.