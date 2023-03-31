1 dead, 1 hospitalized after SUV hits group crossing Fort Worth street

article

A pedestrian died and another was badly injured during a crash in Fort Worth.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near The Shops at Clearfork outlet mall.

Police said the victims were part of a group that was crossing the street at an intersection when an SUV hit them.

Featured article

A woman was killed. A man was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police said the driver who hit them stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

For now, no charges have been filed.