Cedar Hill man who threatened drivers with machete sentenced to 43 years in prison

A Cedar Hill man was sentenced to 43 years in prison after a number of road rage incidents in which he threatened drivers with a machete.

35-year-old Carlton Williams was sentenced in McKinney this week after a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Aug. 29, 2021, Williams nearly sideswiped a driver on the Dallas North Tollway. When the driver tried to get his attention, Williams became angry and chased the victim for seven minutes.

When the victim stopped at a red light in Plano Williams got out of his truck, banged on the window and then went back to his truck and got a machete.

He then slashed the front and rear tires on the passenger side before fleeing.

Surveillance footage, witness testimony and fingerprints left on the car identified Williams as the driver.

While his trial was underway, Williams was involved in a road rage shooting in Duncanville on the way to the courthouse and fled the scene.

The jury was told of three other road rage incidents involving Williams, including two in Dallas County in 2021 and another in a different county in 2019.

In the additional Dallas County offenses Williams also used a machete to threaten drivers.

The jury was also told that Williams had two prior felony convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2008 and continuous violation of a protective order in 2015. He also had misdemeanor convictions.

The jury reached the decision that Williams should spend 43 years in prison.