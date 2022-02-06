1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash on I-30 in Dallas

article

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash on I-30 early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just after 3:30 a.m., in the westbound lanes of I-30, just before Loop 12 in west Dallas.

Firefighters had to cut both drivers out of their vehicles.

One driver was pronounced dead just after 4 a.m., and the other driver was taken to a Dallas hospital in critical condition.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are working to determine the cause of the crash.

No further details have been released at this time.

