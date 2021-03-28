1 critically injured after early morning crash in Farmers Branch

article

One person is in critical condition at a local hospital after having to be cut from a vehicle after a crash early Sunday morning in Farmers Branch.

Two cars were involved in the wreck on LBJ, just before Luna Road, at 4 a.m.

Witnesses told officers that the driver of a white car was driving fast, when he lost control and struck the concrete barrier and then a pickup truck.

Police said one person was pinned inside their vehicle.

Firefighters were able to get that person out and transported them to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were released.