Texas gas prices dip as national average remains at record high for autumn

The Brief Texas gas and diesel prices are down slightly from last week. However, prices remain more than $1 higher than the same time last year. AAA says that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is at record highs for autumn.



Gas and diesel prices in Texas are down slightly from last week, but they’re still much higher than the same time last year.

What we know:

AAA reported the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Texas on Monday was $3.82. That is down 8 cents from last week and down 3 cents from last month. However, that price is $1.15 higher than at the same time last year.

For diesel, AAA reported the average cost in Texas was $5.67 a gallon. That is 7 cents lower than last month and a dime lower than last month. However, that price is $2.51 higher than the same time last year.

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The lowest gas prices are found along the Interstate 35 corridor between Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio.

The highest gas prices are found in West Texas and the Panhandle.

Record high for October

Texas gas prices are about 50 cents lower than the national average of $4.36 a gallon.

What they're saying:

"This is the first year that the national average has been above $4 per gallon in October," AAA said.

National average gasoline prices trends. (AAA / FOX Local)

The highest gas prices in the country are in California, where the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded is $6.30.

Georgia is home to the lowest gas prices in the country, at $3.80 per gallon of regular gasoline.