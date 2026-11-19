The Brief Thirty-five families of children with life-altering conditions departed Thursday for a five-day Disney World trip through the charity Kidd’s Kids. The trip celebrates the 35th anniversary of the charity, which was founded by the late North Texas radio DJ Kidd Kraddick. Medical staff will accompany the families on the all-expenses-paid getaway to provide support throughout the trip.



Another group of deserving families is headed to Disney World. Their five-day magical trip is provided by Kidd’s Kids, a charity that was founded by the late North Texas radio DJ Kidd Kraddick.

Kidd’s Kids

What we know:

The annual Kidd’s Kids trip is an opportunity for kids with life-altering conditions to enjoy an unforgettable getaway.

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines rolled out the red carpet for their departure. The celebration was complete with music, face painting, and even a crash course on aviation safety.

A total of 35 families were selected for this year’s trip in honor of Kidd’s Kids turning 35.

What they're saying:

"You know, I’ve been on this trip probably about 30 times. And it never gets old to me because for these families it’s their first time experiencing the magic of Disney World. And that’s exactly why Kidd Kraddick created this charity," said Kellie Rasberry with the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

The journey offers a sense of relief for families with kids like 10-year-old Lorelei, who was diagnosed with spina bifida.

"I’m really excited. I can’t stop," she said.

"And to have medical staff come out if there’s an issue, that’s really what’s comforting us because we’ve got people there to help us with her if she needs it," said Tiffany Costanzo, Lorelei’s mom.

What's next:

The hope is that all the Kidd’s Kids families will be able to leave their worries behind, have some fun, and make memories that are sure to last even after the magic ends.