Tagliatelle Bolognese recipe from 61 Osteria

By
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Celebrate National Pasta Month with a unique pasta recipe from Chef Blaine Staniford at 61 Osteria in Fort Worth.

DALLAS - October is a lot of things, including National Pasta Month.

Good Day stopped by 61 Osteria in Fort Worth, which serves traditional Italian dishes with a focus on simple, seasonal ingredients from local farmers.

Chef Blaine Staniford shared a delicious Bolognese dish from the menu.

Tagliatelle Bolognese

170 grams pancetta
370 grams onion
150 grams carrot
150 grams celery
454 grams pork
454 grams brisket
454 grams veal chuck
56 grams olive oil
130 grams tomato paste
220 grams white wine
474 grams water
237 grams milk

Method

Double grind veal, brisket and pork on medium die with pancetta, onion, celery and carrot

Heat olive oil and render meat mixture.  Don’t brown

Add tomato paste and lightly toast

Add white wine and reduce by half

And milk and water and simmer approx.. 3 hours until mixture melts together

Season with salt and pepper as needed