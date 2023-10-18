Tagliatelle Bolognese recipe from 61 Osteria
DALLAS - October is a lot of things, including National Pasta Month.
Good Day stopped by 61 Osteria in Fort Worth, which serves traditional Italian dishes with a focus on simple, seasonal ingredients from local farmers.
Chef Blaine Staniford shared a delicious Bolognese dish from the menu.
Tagliatelle Bolognese
170 grams pancetta
370 grams onion
150 grams carrot
150 grams celery
454 grams pork
454 grams brisket
454 grams veal chuck
56 grams olive oil
130 grams tomato paste
220 grams white wine
474 grams water
237 grams milk
Method
Double grind veal, brisket and pork on medium die with pancetta, onion, celery and carrot
Heat olive oil and render meat mixture. Don’t brown
Add tomato paste and lightly toast
Add white wine and reduce by half
And milk and water and simmer approx.. 3 hours until mixture melts together
Season with salt and pepper as needed