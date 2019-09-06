Sweet Popcorn

Crave Popcorn owner Carol Davis stops by Good Day to show you how to sweeten the snack. She makes two batches of chocolatey popcorn.



Zebra Popcorn

3 quarts Caramel Candied Popcorn

1-2 tablespoons Course Sea Salt

1 cups white chocolate

1 cups milk chocolate

1 cookie sheet

1 wax paper sheet

Line tray with wax paper. Pour caramel popcorn evenly on each tray.

Melt white chocolate in microwave on half power stirring every 30 seconds. Drizzle white chocolate over all of the popcorn.

Melt milk chocolate in microwave on half power stirring every 30 seconds. Drizzle chocolate over all of the popcorn.

Sprinkle course sea salt over all the chocolate before it dries.

Allow chocolate to dry for about 10 minutes on wax paper then put it popcorn tub.



Chocolate 'n Sea Salt Popcorn

3 quarts Caramel Candied Popcorn

1-2 tablespoons Course Sea Salt

2 cups dark chocolate

1 cookie sheet

1 wax paper sheet

Line each tray with wax paper.

Pour 2 cups dark chocolate in double boiler on medium heat.

Turn mixer on and add all chocolate to melt for 5-7 minutes. Pour in about half the caramel popcorn and allow to mix for 2 minutes. Pour in the remaining caramel popcorn and allow chocolate to coat all popcorn – about 3 minutes.

Turn off mixer and use a spatula to scrape chocolate coated popcorn out of kettle onto lined trays. Spread the popcorn out evenly so it doesn’t clump all together. Sprinkle course sea salt over all the chocolate before it dries.

Allow chocolate to dry for about 10 minutes on wax paper then put it popcorn tub.

LINKS:

www.dallaschocolate.org

cravepopcornco.com