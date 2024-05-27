St. Louis style ribs and chayote-green apple slaw recipe

Here's a great recipe if you are looking to cook out on Memorial Day.

Kent Rathbun from Rathbun's Curbside BBQ stopped by the Good Day studio on Monday morning to cook up some St. Louis Style Ribs and Chayote-Green Apple Slaw.

You can learn more about Rathbun's Curbside BBQ at rathbunscurbsidebbq.com.

St. Louis Style Ribs

Servings: 8 racks

Ingredients

For the St. Louis Style Ribs

8 racks St. Louis style ribs cleaned

2 gallons brine see recipe

1/2 cup grape-seed oil

1/2 cup Barbeque Rub

2 cups Hickory pork rub see recipe

For the mop

1 cup Ancho Chili Barbeque Sauce

4 cups orange juice freshly squeezed

1 cup Tree Top apple juice keep separate from the mop

1 cup honey keep separate from the mop

Directions

To brine the ribs

1. In a large container, add the brine and submerge the ribs.

2. Soak the ribs for a minimum of 24 hours.

3. After the ribs have soaked, remove from brine and blot dry,

To season the ribs

1. After the ribs have been blotted dry, rub the ribs with grape seed oil until completely coated.

2. Season with Chef Kent Rathbun’s Family BBQ. Massage ribs until spices are rubbed in.

3. Transfer to a Lexan, cover with plastic wrap and weight with atlas 10lbs of weight.

4. Transfer to the walk-in for 24 hours.

To smoke the ribs

1. After ribs have sat for 24 hours, season on both sides with Hickory pork rub.

2. Place in the Little Red Smokehouse and smoke at 200 degrees for approximately 5 hours or until the meat pulls back gently from the bone and meat is tender.

3. 1. In a small mixing bowl, mix Chef Kent Rathbun’s Ancho BBQ Sauce and orange juice together until combined. Set aside.

4. During the smoking process, using a pastry brush or mop, baste ribs with Ancho-Citrus BBQ Baste approximately once per hour while ribs are smoking.

5. 15 minutes prior to removing the ribs from the smoker, baste with honey for the final presentation.

For the spritzer

1. During the cooking process, spritz the ribs with apple juice for extra sweetness.

Notes

Serving size is 2 ribs at 10 1/2 ounces

Chayote-Green Apple Slaw

Ingredients

For the Chayote-Green Apple Slaw

2 cups chayote squash (julienned very thin)

2 cups Granny Smith apple (julienned very thin)

2 cups red cabbage (julienned very thin)

2 cups green cabbage (julienned very thin)

1/2 cup carrot (peeled julienned very thin)

1 cup multi color baby bell pepper rings (stem, seeds and membrane removed then sliced thin)

1/2 cup jalapeño peppers (stem, seeds and membrane removed then julienned thin)

1/2 cup red onion (peeled and julienned very thin)

1 cup cilantro leaves (picked washed and dried)

1 cup sweet basil leaves (picked washed and dried)

For the cilantro-lime dressing

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbs lime zest

1/4 cup lime juice (freshly squeezed)

1 tablespoon shallots (peeled and minced)

1 tablespoon cilantro leaves (washed, picked and chopped)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

For the garnish

1/4 cup cotija cheese

Directions

For the Chayote-Green Apple Slaw

In a mixing bowl, mix chayote squash, green apple, red cabbage, green cabbage, carrot, baby bells, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro leaves and basil leaves.

Set aside for later use.

For the cilantro-lime vinagrette

In a mixing bowl, add olive oil, lime zest and juice, shallots, cilantro and kosher salt.

Whisk until incorporated.

To assemble the salad

Toss the salad with the Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette and cotija cheese

Serve & Enjoy!!

