Southwest chicken empanada recipe using mostly pantry staples

Culinary students Trynadee Smith and Hugh Cherry visit the Good Day kitchen to make empanadas using mostly ingredients that can be found in a food pantry.

It's one of the items you'll be able to find at Taste on the Tarmac, an event at the Addison Airport that will help raise money for Metrocrest Services' summer hunger program.

Students in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD culinary arts program will also compete at the event for a chance to be featured at this year's Taste Addison event.

Southwest Chicken Empanadas

1 whole can of chicken (drained)

1 whole can of corn (drained)

1 whole can of black beans (drained)

½ block of cream cheese softened

⅔ cup shredded cheese of your choice

1 package of pie crust

Seasonings:

½ tsp; black pepper, paprika, garlic & onion powder

1 tsp salt

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small bowl, combine canned ingredients, cheeses and seasonings, set aside.

On a lightly floured surface, roll each crust out to ⅛ of an inch thick. Cut with a floured 3-in. round biscuit cutter.

Place about 1 teaspoon filling on 1 half of each circle. Moisten edges with water. Fold crust over filling. Press edges with a fork to seal.

Transfer to greased baking sheets. If desired, brush with egg wash. Bake until golden brown, 12-15 minutes. Remove to wire racks. Serve warm, with cilantro lime sauce if desired.

Note: If you do not have a round biscuit cutter, remove both ends of either the old corn can or old bean can, wash and use this to cut your circle shapes.

addisontexas.net/specialevents/taste-tarmac

www.TasteAddisonTexas.com