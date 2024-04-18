Samosa recipe from the Festival of Joy in Dallas
DALLAS - You're invited to a Festival of Joy. It's a day of bright colors and flowers, music, dancing, and a free vegetarian feast.
Chef Manjuali Devi from Kalachandji's Restaurant in East Dallas stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make one of the dishes – vegetarian samosas with tamarind chutney.
This year's event is on April 27 at Klyde Warren Park.
Samosas
1½ C unbleached white flour
¼ C farina or fine semolina
½ tsp. salt
4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
6-7 Tbsp. ice water
1½ t mustard seeds
2 Tbsp. ghee
1½ tsp. jalapeno, minced
½ tsp. ginger, minced
¼ tsp. hing
¼ tsp. turmeric
1¼ tsp. garam masala
A few curry leaves (optional)
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. sugar
2-3 tsp. lemon juice
2 Tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped
5 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and cubed
¾ C green peas
Blend flour, farina and salt in a bowl. Add butter and rub into four until texture is like breadcrumbs. Add water and work lightly into pastry-like texture. Make into a ball, apply a little oil, cover and keep a side.
Heat ghee in a large frying pan. Add mustard, hing ginger, jalapeno, curry leaves, garam masala, turmeric, cilantro and peas. Cook for a few minutes and add potatoes, sugar, salt and lemon juice. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Divide into 25-28 portions. Knead dough and divide into 13-14 portions. Roll into 6" rounds and cut in halves. Dip a finger in water and moisten half of the straight edge, then pick up and bring other half over it to form a cone. Press seam to seal it.
Fill with a portion of potato mixture, moisten inside edge of the opening and press together, crimping with a fork or plaiting with your fingers. Place seam-side down on a tray and cover with a cloth.
Heat ghee or oil in a frying pan or wok. Deep fry samosas over medium-high heat until golden brown. Drain and serve hot with mint chutney or tamarind chutney.
Tamarind Chutney
1/3 C tamarind concentrate
2/3 C raisins
1 C water
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
½ tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. roasted cumin powder
1 tsp. chaat masala
½ tsp. black salt
3 C sugar
Boil raisins in water. Cool and blend all ingredients into a smooth puree. You can add more sugar if you like it sweeter. Serve with any pakora, samosa or pastry.
Mango Lassi
1 C yogurt
1 C water
½ C mango pulp
2 T sugar
1 pinch cardamom powder
Blend all ingredients together and serve cold.