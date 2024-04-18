Samosa recipe from the Festival of Joy in Dallas

You're invited to a Festival of Joy. It's a day of bright colors and flowers, music, dancing, and a free vegetarian feast.

Chef Manjuali Devi from Kalachandji's Restaurant in East Dallas stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make one of the dishes – vegetarian samosas with tamarind chutney.

This year's event is on April 27 at Klyde Warren Park.

Samosas

1½ C unbleached white flour

¼ C farina or fine semolina

½ tsp. salt

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

6-7 Tbsp. ice water

1½ t mustard seeds

2 Tbsp. ghee

1½ tsp. jalapeno, minced

½ tsp. ginger, minced

¼ tsp. hing

¼ tsp. turmeric

1¼ tsp. garam masala

A few curry leaves (optional)

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. sugar

2-3 tsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped

5 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and cubed

¾ C green peas

Blend flour, farina and salt in a bowl. Add butter and rub into four until texture is like breadcrumbs. Add water and work lightly into pastry-like texture. Make into a ball, apply a little oil, cover and keep a side.

Heat ghee in a large frying pan. Add mustard, hing ginger, jalapeno, curry leaves, garam masala, turmeric, cilantro and peas. Cook for a few minutes and add potatoes, sugar, salt and lemon juice. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Divide into 25-28 portions. Knead dough and divide into 13-14 portions. Roll into 6" rounds and cut in halves. Dip a finger in water and moisten half of the straight edge, then pick up and bring other half over it to form a cone. Press seam to seal it.

Fill with a portion of potato mixture, moisten inside edge of the opening and press together, crimping with a fork or plaiting with your fingers. Place seam-side down on a tray and cover with a cloth.

Heat ghee or oil in a frying pan or wok. Deep fry samosas over medium-high heat until golden brown. Drain and serve hot with mint chutney or tamarind chutney.

Tamarind Chutney

1/3 C tamarind concentrate

2/3 C raisins

1 C water

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. roasted cumin powder

1 tsp. chaat masala

½ tsp. black salt

3 C sugar

Boil raisins in water. Cool and blend all ingredients into a smooth puree. You can add more sugar if you like it sweeter. Serve with any pakora, samosa or pastry.

Mango Lassi

1 C yogurt

1 C water

½ C mango pulp

2 T sugar

1 pinch cardamom powder

Blend all ingredients together and serve cold.

LINK: www.festivalofjoydallas.com