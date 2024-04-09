Lucky's sleaziest, cheesiest grilled cheese recipe

It's National Grilled Cheese Month!

Zak Duckworth from Lucky's in Dallas stops by the Good Day kitchen to make the "sleaziest, cheesiest" grilled cheese sandwich.

It's been named the "Best Grilled Cheese in Dallas" by D Magazine, the Dallas Observer, and Eater Dallas.

Grilled Cheese

1 tablespoon butter

2 slices jalapeño cheddar bread

1 slice white cheddar cheese

1 slice yellow cheddar cheese

3 pieces applewood smoked bacon

1 tomato, sliced

Cook bacon to preference in a hot skillet.

Remove bacon from skillet, leave excess grease in the skillet.

Grill tomato slices in the excess bacon grease.

Place a tablespoon of butter in a separate, warm skillet.

Lay bread side by side in skillet.

Put white cheddar cheese on one slice of bread and yellow cheddar cheese on the other slice of bread.

Layer cooked bacon and tomatoes on one slice, then cover/close with other slice.

Toast each side of the sandwich in same pan for a minute or two per side.

LINK: www.luckysdallas.com