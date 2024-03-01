Irish corned beef empanadas with horseradish herb sauce

Chef Joey Allette from La Neta Cocina Y Lounge stops by the Good Day kitchen to make corned beef empanadas to promote the North Texas Irish Festival happening this weekend at Fair Park.

The North Texas Irish Festival is a family-friendly weekend of culture with music, food, and dancing. It's the largest cultural celebration in DFW.

Irish Corned Beef Empanadas

Makes: 24 empanadas

HORSERADISH HERB SAUCE

• 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

• ¼ cup mayonnaise

• ¼ cup sour cream

• 1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped

• 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced

• ½ tablespoon apple cider vinegar

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

EMPANADAS

• 2 qt canola oil, or vegetable oil, for frying

• ½ lb corned beef, cooked and cooled

• ½ cup sauerkraut, drained

• 1 cup shredded carrot

• 1 ½ cups cabbage, steamed, drained and cooled

• ¼ cup fresh parsley, rinsed and stems removed

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 teaspoon ground coriander

• 1 teaspoon whole mustard seeds

• 1 teaspoon ground mustard

• 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for sprinking, divided

• 1 cup red or white creamer potato, cooked, cooled and finely diced

• 2 large eggs

• 1 tablespoon water

• 2 packages empanada dough rounds

Make the horseradish herb sauce: In a medium bowl, stir together the horseradish, mayonnaise, sour cream, chives, parsley, apple cider vinegar, and salt. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Make the empanadas: Heat the canola oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat until it reaches 350°F (180°C). Set a wire rack over a baking sheet.

In a 4-quart food processor, combine the corned beef, sauerkraut, carrots, cabbage, parsley, pepper, coriander, mustard seeds, ground mustard, and 2 teaspoons salt. Pulse for 30 seconds, until well combined and everything is finely ground. Add the potatoes and pulse for 10–15 seconds more, until the potatoes are very finely chopped but still visible.

Transfer the filling to a sieve set over a bowl and use a rubber spatula to press out any excess liquid.

In a small bowl, beat together the eggs and water.

Lay 1 dough round on a clean surface and brush all over with egg wash. Add 2 tablespoons of filling slightly off center in the dough round. Fold the dough over the filling and using your fingers or a fork, press the edges of the empanada dough together to seal completely.

Working in batches of 3–4, gently lower the empanadas into the hot oil and fry for 7–10 minutes, flipping once, until golden brown on both sides. Use a spider to transfer the empanadas to the wire rack and sprinkle with a pinch of salt.

Serve the empanadas hot with the horseradish herb sauce. Enjoy!

LINK: ntif.org